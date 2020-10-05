Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

