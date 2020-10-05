Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $1,244,950.00 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 91,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 52.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 33.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

