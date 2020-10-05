Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $654,480.00 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $654,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,644,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,214,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $588,724.72.

On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $747,924.66.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $609,210.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32.

On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,372,180.00.

MRNA opened at $68.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

