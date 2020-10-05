Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 50.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mobileiron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 48.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.