MMOCoin Market Cap Reaches $103,875.68 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $103,875.68 and $2,267.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055033 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 114,090,562 coins and its circulating supply is 65,224,176 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.