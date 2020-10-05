MKM Partners Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.24. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $435.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock worth $10,125,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.