Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $386.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd stock opened at $343.30 on Friday. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $247.60 and a 1 year high of $377.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.03.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

