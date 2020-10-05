Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,694,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 10,831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,077.1 days.

Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Mitsubishi Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.