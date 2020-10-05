Mitesh Dhruv Sells 23,352 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.52, for a total transaction of $6,503,999.04.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 16,033 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.80, for a total value of $4,502,066.40.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.75. The stock had a trading volume of 857,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.73 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.