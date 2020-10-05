MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Director William Hunter Hilarides Purchases 10,000 Shares

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Director William Hunter Hilarides purchased 10,000 shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.16. 22,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 52.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.20% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.