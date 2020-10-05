Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) insider Antonio (Tony) Belperio bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.
About Minotaur Exploration
