Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) insider Antonio (Tony) Belperio bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.

About Minotaur Exploration

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

