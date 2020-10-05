Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Up 8%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 450,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,510,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 651,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 150,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

