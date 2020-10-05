Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Up 8%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 450,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,510,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 651,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 150,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
