MINDOL Price Down 10% This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00007336 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $134.80 million and approximately $40,686.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00617837 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.02705854 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 9,305.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000747 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

