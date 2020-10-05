Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 566.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $73,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

