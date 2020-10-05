Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

