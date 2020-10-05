Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

MSFT stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.02. 1,510,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,577,141. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,607.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

