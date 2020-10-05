Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,577,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,607.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

