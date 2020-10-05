Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.31. 1,336,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,756. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

