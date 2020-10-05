Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.45. 1,818,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,253,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.08.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.