Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.45. 1,818,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,253,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 250.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,007,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 302,895 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

