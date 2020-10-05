MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

MGPI opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.61. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,456 shares of company stock worth $1,754,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

