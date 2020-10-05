M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

MNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded M&G to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of MNG stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.90 ($2.10). 5,574,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,961. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of £113.95 ($148.90). The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

