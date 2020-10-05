MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $135,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

