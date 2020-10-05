Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells $671,000.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MEI opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

