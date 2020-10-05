Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
NASDAQ MBWM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 35.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
