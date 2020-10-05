Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 35.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

