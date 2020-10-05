MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.29.
MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.