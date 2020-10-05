MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

