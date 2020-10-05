MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. HSBC raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

