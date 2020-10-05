Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

MRNS stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

