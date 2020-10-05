MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO opened at $26.06 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $572.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $32,243.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,419. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.