Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

