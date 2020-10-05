MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth Sells 922 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $35.05. 246,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 585,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

