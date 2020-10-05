LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of LVMUY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 83,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,704. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

