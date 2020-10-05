LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kellogg by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,738,000 after purchasing an additional 196,570 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $6,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $38,505,645. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

K traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,393. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

