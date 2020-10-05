LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 200 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,613,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,170,000 after acquiring an additional 787,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,907 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. 64,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

