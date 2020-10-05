LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

