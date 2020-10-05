LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $127,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

RTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

