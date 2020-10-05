LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

