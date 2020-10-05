Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Head to Head Review

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and Midland States Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Midland States Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Midland States Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.71 $48.86 million $0.87 10.20 Midland States Bancorp $324.80 million 0.97 $55.78 million $2.26 6.14

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 15.93% 6.96% 0.59% Midland States Bancorp 11.47% 6.96% 0.72%

Risk and Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio include commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans for purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also originates residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers commercial equipment leasing and merchant services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 69 banking offices in 48 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

