Luna Coin (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $10,098.21 and $29.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.