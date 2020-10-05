Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.82.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $168.54. 2,430,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

