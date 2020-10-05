Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $3,257,031.22 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.8697 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 230,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

