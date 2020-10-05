LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 316,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 98,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,481,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,959 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.