LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells $203,859.00 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $139,801.92.

NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 316,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,326. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

