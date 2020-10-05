Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.57. 408,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 239,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

