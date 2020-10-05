LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 101.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 38.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
