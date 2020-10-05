LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 101.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 38.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

