Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS LNGLF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

