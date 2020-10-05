Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
OTCMKTS LNGLF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
