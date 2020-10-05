Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells $193,635.43 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Walter Amaral sold 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $193,635.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walter Amaral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $209,334.50.

LLNW opened at $5.60 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $708.02 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

