Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $45.20 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,797. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.