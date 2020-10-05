Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.92. 5,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $149.01.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 69.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

