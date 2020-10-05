Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 694,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BATRK opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

