LHT Market Capitalization Tops $848,752.85 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 271.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a total market capitalization of $848,752.85 and approximately $107.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001404 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.